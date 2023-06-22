Joule Financial LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.27. 1,507,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

