Joule Financial LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 119.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 420,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 2,099,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,440,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

