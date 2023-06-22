Joule Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,288 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Target by 11.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 575,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

