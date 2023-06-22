Joule Financial LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

KRE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,053,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.