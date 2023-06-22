Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.