John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 690,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 479.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth $224,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.