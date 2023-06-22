JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

