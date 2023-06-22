JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

