JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 17,970 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 28,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.