JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

