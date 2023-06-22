JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

