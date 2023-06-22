JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

