JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

