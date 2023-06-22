JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

