Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.60) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Mitie Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54.87 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.33).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

