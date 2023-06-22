Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.18) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.18) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($55.02) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($50.16) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.86 ($49.94).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,271 ($41.86) on Monday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,464.23 ($44.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,285.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.41. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,387.59, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($41.86), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($224,177.56). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

