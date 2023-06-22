Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.32.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Janel had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

