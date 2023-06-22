James G. Reinhart Sells 25,110 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $64,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,581 shares in the company, valued at $656,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ThredUp Stock Performance
NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 288,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,655. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.77.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
