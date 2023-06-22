Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 0.7 %

JBL traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,639. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.