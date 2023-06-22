Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.70 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.54 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

