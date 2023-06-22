ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) PT Lowered to GBX 102 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 107 ($1.37) to GBX 102 ($1.31) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPF opened at $0.88 on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

