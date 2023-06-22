iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.69

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.69 and last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 83892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $693.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,126,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

