iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 71,096 shares.The stock last traded at $200.41 and had previously closed at $199.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 82,381 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 629.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

