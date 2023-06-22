iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.87

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.87 and last traded at $115.24, with a volume of 319191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

