iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.87

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.87 and last traded at $115.24, with a volume of 319191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.