iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lifted by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

