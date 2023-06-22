iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.56. 92,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,441. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $243.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

