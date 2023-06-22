iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

