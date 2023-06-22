iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.20

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 170032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

