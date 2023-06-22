iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 1,346,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

