iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

