iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 678.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $72.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

