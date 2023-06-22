iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.67. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 207,932 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,916,000. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 646,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 144,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.