iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stake Lifted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $68.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

