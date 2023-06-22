iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stake Decreased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,836,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $512.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

