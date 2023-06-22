iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Reduced by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

IWC stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

