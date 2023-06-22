iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 519.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 512,926 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.