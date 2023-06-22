iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,121,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 651,461 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $23.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,071,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 169,675 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

