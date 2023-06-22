iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,121,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 651,461 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $23.78.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF from StockNews.com
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.