iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Position Cut by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $25.46 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

