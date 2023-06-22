iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.57

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.57 and traded as low as $25.52. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 396,037 shares.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $729.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

