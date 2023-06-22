iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.69

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 941962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

