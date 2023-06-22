iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

