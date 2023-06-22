iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 717,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,275 shares.The stock last traded at $95.54 and had previously closed at $95.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

