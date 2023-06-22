iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 717,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,275 shares.The stock last traded at $95.54 and had previously closed at $95.67.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
