iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MTC Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MTC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

