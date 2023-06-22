iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average is $250.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.