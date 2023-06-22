iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $211,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.69 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

