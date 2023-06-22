iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Client First Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,818,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.95 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

