iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Client First Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
