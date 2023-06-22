Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,820 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises approximately 5.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.38% of Iridium Communications worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,062,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 201,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 463.11 and a beta of 1.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

