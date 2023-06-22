IoTeX One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $185.56 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,463,702 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,463,697 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.